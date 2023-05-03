Infiltration bid foiled, 2 killed in J&K

Security forces foiled an infiltration bid on Wednesday and killed two infiltrators along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between India and Pakistan, in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K)’s Kupwara district.

The army said security forces were on the lookout for infiltrators. (Representative file image)

Army’s public relations officer Col Emron Musavi said the army and J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) were on the lookout for infiltrators amid inclement weather. “Based on a specific intelligence input provided by SSP [senior superintendent of police] Kupwara of likely infiltration from one of the terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control towards Machhil sector, troops were put on high alert from Monday,” he said.

“A number of additional ambushes including those of the Indian Army and SOG Kupwara were placed along the likely routes of infiltration. The alert troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility, and a significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights.”

He said around 08.30am on Wednesday, the infiltrators were spotted before a firefight ensued. “This successful intelligence-based operation is yet another example of close synergy between the Indian Army, J&K Police, and all agencies.”

On March 24, security forces foiled an infiltration bid and killed an infiltrator near the LoC in the Tanghdar sector of Kupwara. Another infiltrator was killed in Tangdhar on February 16.

