Security intensified along Bangladesh border after Operation Sindoor

Kolkata: Security along the West Bengal-Bangladesh border has been tightened since the launch of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan as part of an exercise to intensify vigil on the eastern sector, Army and police officials have said. Set in a demanding riverine terrain, the large-scale integrated field exercise validated the combat effectiveness and coordination of various arms and services under realistic battlefield conditions. (Indian Army)

An integrated field exercise, codenamed Teesta Prahar, has been held by the Army since May 4 in Bengal and Assam which share borders with Bangladesh.

“Set in a demanding riverine terrain, the large-scale integrated field exercise validated the combat effectiveness and coordination of various arms and services under realistic battlefield conditions,” the defence department said in a statement on Friday.

Infantry, artillery, armoured corps, mechanized infantry, special forces, army aviation, engineers and the signal corps have taken part in the exercise with “newly inducted next-generation weapons systems,” the statement said.

An official from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) said: “Interactions between Pakistan and Bangladesh increased after the mass uprising forced Sheikh Hasina to resign as prime minister and leave her country in July last year. Awami League, her party, was banned by the interim government on May 10. While these question the possibility of a free and fair election, the rise of Muslim fundamentalist groups is a cause for concern.”

“Although Bangladesh doesn’t pose an immediate military threat to India, Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) may use its network in Bangladesh to increase subversive activities against India,” he added.

Important installations in West Bengal have been brought under security scanner, state police officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and state police units jointly held a mock drill on Friday at the Farakka barrage in Murshidabad district. The 2245 metre-long barrage has 109 gates to control the flow of the Ganga.

“The barrage not only controls the flow of water to Bangladesh but also carries the railway tracks connecting north and south Bengal. A damage to the structure can cut off vital communication,” a state police official said, requesting anonymity.

In South 24 Parganas district, the Indian Coast Guard and police have intensified vigil on boats and vessels plying through the Sunderbans riverine delta and the Bay of Bengal.

“The India-Bangladesh border in the Sunderbans delta is the most porous. Fishermen have been told not ply after sundown. Any other boats plying at night are being stopped and searched,” a district police officer said.