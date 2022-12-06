Security of food, fuel among key issues discussed at G20 Sherpas’ meeting in Udaipur

Promoting the security of food, fuel and fertiliser supplies and reforms of multilateral institutions figured in deliberations among G20 Sherpas in Udaipur on Tuesday, with the Indian side reiterating the need to reinforce collective action to tackle these issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second day of formal discussions among the Sherpas or representatives of heads of state and government of the world’s 20 largest economies had three sessions devoted to accelerated, inclusive and resilient growth, multilateralism and food, fuel and fertilisers (or the 3Fs), and women-led development and tourism.

Initiating the discussions, India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant provided an overview of the country’s priorities on these issues that will be further taken up by six working groups on agriculture, trade and investment, employment, anti-corruption, tourism, and culture.

Kant emphasised the need for “transformational efforts” in agriculture, trade, employment, and combating corruption and economic crimes. During discussions on global impediments to economic growth, delegates underscored the importance of resilient growth through long-term solutions and meaningful partnerships.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kant also conveyed appreciation for the support from the delegations for the range of priorities framed by India.

At the session focused on the need for reforms of multilateral institutions, the delegates said these organisations should be better able to meet the needs of all regions and countries across the globe, and address contemporary challenges. The delegates also discussed issues related to addressing supply chain disruptions and promoting the security of food, fuel and fertiliser supplies.

Other key areas that were part of the deliberations included strengthening and enhancing the mandate and resources of multilateral development banks, reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO), the role of green hydrogen in achieving green energy transition, and reformed multilateralism for greater peace and harmony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Given the contemporary global socio-economic and geopolitical concerns, it was highlighted that the discussion is timely, and of great significance,” an official statement said.

The final session on women-led development focused on critical priorities such as reducing the gender gap, enhancing the capacity of women through education and training, promoting women in leadership roles, and boosting the participation of women in the labour force.

Leveraging the tourism sector to accelerate progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the protection and preservation of culture, and restitution of cultural properties also figured in this session.

The discussions during five sessions over two days will help shape the agenda for India’s G20.

Rounding up the deliberations, Kant highlighted focal areas and stressed the need to “reinforce collective action” by the G20 nations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the sessions, the delegates toured Shilpgram, a renowned crafts village. They got a glimpse of the diversity of Rajasthan’s arts and crafts and were later treated to colourful musical performance at the historic Manek Chowk in Udaipur.