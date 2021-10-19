Security ops stepped up, Kashmir on edge

Security agencies intensified searches across the Kashmir valley on Tuesday, with thousands of migrant workers queued up outside bus stops and railway stations, hoping to get tickets out of the restive Union Territory after a series of targeted killings of civilians and minorities.

People familiar with the matter said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the probe into the wave of violence, with The Resistance Front (TRF) and other Pakistan-based outfits emerging as the main perpetrators.

Terrorists have killed 11 civilians, including five non-local labourers, this month, and multiple gunfights have broken out during operations by security forces to find those responsible for the attacks.

“These types of attacks obviously attract a greater security response. We have intensified the measures in type and number wherever we thought necessary,” a security official said, asking not to be named.

Of the 11 killings, seven happened in Srinagar.

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and was briefed on the ground situation in the region and ongoing counter-infiltration operations. The Indian Army has so far lost nine soldiers since the counter-insurgency operations began on October 11 in the region – the highest casualties the army has suffered in a week in recent years.

One such operation in the forest belt of Jammu & Kashmir’s twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri entered the ninth day, even as local police made public announcements in some areas, advising locals to stay indoors for their safety.

Following the attacks, the latest on Sunday, security has been stepped up around government offices, including the civil secretariat. Multiple checkpoints and roadblocks have also been installed across Srinagar.

“The security is very stringent and searches have intensified. Police and CRPF parties have been patrolling in larger numbers. There are also sudden spot and flash searches of vehicles,” Bilal Ahmad, a resident in the Old City, said.

The forces have also increased mobile bunkers in sensitive areas, and deployed women paramilitary personnel.

The high security presence, however, has added to the unease in the area.

“The attacks have suddenly changed the atmosphere in the city. There is an uneasy silence. Fewer people prefer to move out fearing the deterioration of the situation,” a person in Srinagar said.

In Jammu, security in and around the railway stations and bus stand was beefed up as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Migrant workers, with their entire families, were seen waiting outside the railway station in Jammu on Tuesday without the basic facilities of water and shelter. “There is grave fear and terror after the killings of labourers. This has never happened in the past. So we fled the Valley to save our lives and also our children,” Santosh Kumar of Bihar’s Sitamarhi district said.

A brick kiln worker in the Rajpora area of Pulwama district, Kumar said most of those fleeing are scared as there is no guarantee of their security.

The Jammu & Kashmir labour department says approximately 140,000 migrant workers come to Jammu and Kashmir each year in early March for skilled and unskilled jobs such as masonry, carpentry, welding and farming, and most return once winter sets in, only to return next year. Others say the number is easily three times that.

In Poonch, the people were alerted through public address systems of local mosques and asked to not venture into forest areas.

The forest area of Mendhar in the district is under tight security cordon, officials said, with terrorists believed to be hiding there since August. Security forces are preparing a final assault to neutralise the terrorists, they added.

Since the violence broke out on October 2, police have detained and interrogated hundreds of people.

Suspected terrorist sympathisers and members of banned outfits, including the Jamaat-e-Islami, have also been questioned to ascertain their roles in the murders.

Eight suspects, including a mother-son duo, were also detained in Bhatta Durrian for allegedly providing logistic support to the terrorists, officials said. It is yet to be ascertained whether the support was given voluntarily or under duress, the officials said.

Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit the Union territory in the last week of October to review the security situation and also inaugurate some developmental projects.

“General MM Naravane COAS visited forward areas of White Knight Corps and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the Line of Control. COAS was briefed by commanders on the ground about the present situation & ongoing counter-infiltration operations,” ADGPI Indian Army wrote on its Twitter handle.

“He was also briefed about the ongoing counter terror operations in Nar Khas and Chamrer forests by the army commanders,” said an army officer. There was an intermittent exchange of fire between the Army and terrorists in Nar Khas forest area of Poonch on Tuesday.

(With agency inputs)