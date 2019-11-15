e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 15, 2019

Give 10-day notice to Shehla Rashid before arresting her in sedition case, court tells police

The court passed the order while disposing of her anticipatory bail application, after the investigating officer (IO) submitted that the probe was at a primary stage.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2019 19:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The counsel for Rashid had said she was ready to join the probe and would cooperate with the police.
The counsel for Rashid had said she was ready to join the probe and would cooperate with the police.(HT photo/Vipin Kumar )
         

A court Friday directed Delhi Police to give 10-day pre-arrest notice to Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement leader Shehla Rashid, booked for sedition over her controversial tweets on Kashmir, in case the need arises to arrest her.

The court passed the order while disposing of her anticipatory bail application, after the investigating officer (IO) submitted that the probe was at a primary stage.

“Keeping in view the nature of allegations and also considering the submissions of the IO that investigation is at a primary stage, anticipatory bail application is disposed of with directions to the IO that if the need arises for the arrest of the accused, she be issued a ten days pre-arrest notice,” Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora said.

The court had on September 10 directed her to join the investigation conducted by Delhi Police as and when called by the IO.

The counsel for Rashid had said she was ready to join the probe and would cooperate with the police.

Rashid had posted controversial tweets on Kashmir on August 17.

On the basis of her comments, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava had filed a complaint to the Special Cell, saying the allegations levelled by the former JNU student leader were “absolutely false and concocted”.

In his complaint, Srivastava had said Rashid’s allegations were baseless.

He had also accused Rashid of “deliberately spreading fake news with the intention to incite violence in the country” and maligning the image of the Indian Army.

Following the complaint, police had registered an FIR under sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC.

tags
top news
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Govt won’t release Consumer Expenditure data for 2017-18, cites ‘quality issues’
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Delhi lawyers end 12-day strike over Tis Hazari clashes, to work tomorrow
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
Which country will talk to a neighbour who practises terrorism: Jaishankar
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
IPL Trading: Yuvraj big name among 12 players released by Mumbai Indians
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
It will be a Sena-NCP-Congress govt for 5 years, says Sharad Pawar
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
‘This is a lopsided panel’: Kashmiri writer’s barb at US Congress hits home
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News