Seers threaten to stop Ramayan Express if waiters’ dress code not changed

Ujjain Akhada Parishad want the dress code of Ramayan Express' waiters to be withdrawn. The seers claim it is an insult to the Hindu religion. (PTI Photo)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Seers from Ujjain on Monday threatened to stop the Ramayan Express if servers continue to wear their saffron uniform while serving in the train, saying that it is an insult to the Hindu religion.

The Ujjain Akhada Parishad's former general secretary Avdeshpuri said that he wrote to the railways minister expressing their disapproval of the servers’ dress code. He said that the seers will stop the train in Delhi on December 12 if the dress code is not withdrawn.

“We have written a letter two days back to the railways minister lodging our protest against waiters serving refreshments and food in the Ramayan Express in saffron. Donning saffron attire with a sadhu-like headgear and wearing malas (necklaces) of rudraksha is an insult to the Hindu religion and its seers,” Avdeshpuri was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Avdeshpuri also said that the seers will sit on the railway tracks and block the train at Delhi’s Safdarjung railway station if the demands are not met. “This is necessary for protecting the Hindu religion. We have taken a strong view of this issue in Ujjain,” Avdeshpuri added.

India’s first Ramayan circuit train chugged off on a 17-day journey from the Safdarjung railway station on November 7. The Ramayan Express takes devotees on a trip to 15 different destinations all of which are associated with the life of Lord Ram.

The Ramayan Express train covers a distance of more than 7,500km and takes pilgrims to places such as Ayodhya, Prayag, Nandigram, Janakpur, Chitrakoot, Sitamarhi, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram. The train is equipped with first-class restaurants, a library and shower cubicles.

