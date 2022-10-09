Seize Ola, Uber autos if still operating: Karnataka minister Sriramulu

Karnataka transport minister B Sriramulu said on Saturday that he ordered officials to impound Ola and Uber auto-rickshaws in Bengaluru after receiving complaints regarding the cab aggregators operating the services despite government directions to stop it with immediate effect.

He said notices were issued to aggregators such as Ola and Uber for “violations of norms” and that he would decide the next course of action in a couple of days.

“Ola and Uber are meant to help commuters without causing them any trouble, but we are getting complaints every year. Also, there are certain technical issues involved, so notice has been issued to them,” Sriramulu said.

On Thursday, the Karnataka State Road Transport Authority (KSRTA) issued a notice directing the app-based cab aggregators to stop ‘illegal’ auto-rickshaw hailing services in the city with immediate effect, citing a “violation of norms”.

In the notice, the KSRTA said while the cab aggregators have been allowed to run the internet-based application taxi aggregator services under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rule-2016, certain conditions were laid down, such as rate fixation among others, while granting licences, which are being violated.

When told that vehicles were operating despite notice and directions to stop, the Minister said, “I have sent officials, I have ordered them to seize Ola and Uber vehicles operating despite directions.”

“As per the rules, only taxi services can be provided and taxi means a motor cab having a seating capacity not exceeding six passengers, excluding the driver with a public service permit on contract,” KSRTA officials said, adding that licences issued to Ola and Uber expired last year and that they can’t act against the aggregators because of a case pending before the Karnataka high court.

The KSRTA has given the cab aggregators three days to respond to the notice and share details with the transport department on the autorickshaw services being offered by them, officials said.

Meanwhile, Tanveer Pasha, President of the Ola-Uber Drivers and Owners’ Association, said the aggregator licence was only meant for motor cabs, and not auto-rickshaws. He alleged that the cab aggregators had been charging more fares from passengers.

Pasha also said the association complained about this connection with the transport department a year ago but to no avail. He blamed the department for the delayed action.

ANI Technologies Private Limited, which operates Ola, declined to comment on the issue. The transport department authorities were also not available for comment.