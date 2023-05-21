Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Semifinal before 2024 if Rajya Sabha rejects Delhi ordinance: Kejriwal

Semifinal before 2024 if Rajya Sabha rejects Delhi ordinance: Kejriwal

ByPoulomi Ghosh
May 21, 2023 01:22 PM IST

If the ordinance empowering the Lieutenant Governor can be resisted in the Rajya Sabha, it will be a semi-final ahead of 2024 Kejriwal said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and said if all the opposition parties come together against the ordinance, then the bill can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha. Then it will be a semifinal before 2024 and the message that the BJP will be defeated will be clear. "Nitish Kumar said he stands with us and will fight against the injustice that the Centre did to Delhi. Nitish Kumar is now uniting the opposition across the country. I told him that if all non-BJP parties come together against the bill, then it can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha," Kejriwal said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)

Nitish Kumar said the Delhi ordinance move of the Centre is very surprising. "We of course support Kejriwal. We are trying to unite the opposition parties in all states and end the environment of hate and conflict," Nitish Kumar said.

"Eight days ago, the Supreme Court gave all powers to the elected government in Delhi, the Centre introduced an ordinance to incapacitate the Delhi government. Now the ordinance gives all power to the LG; he will rule Delhi. The Supreme Court verdict was unanimous and it's unconstitutional that the judgement has been overturned," Kejriwal said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Poulomi Ghosh

Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.

