Home / India News / Semifinal before 2024 if Rajya Sabha rejects Delhi ordinance: Kejriwal

Semifinal before 2024 if Rajya Sabha rejects Delhi ordinance: Kejriwal

ByPoulomi Ghosh
May 21, 2023 01:22 PM IST

If the ordinance empowering the Lieutenant Governor can be resisted in the Rajya Sabha, it will be a semi-final ahead of 2024 Kejriwal said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and said if all the opposition parties come together against the ordinance, then the bill can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha. Then it will be a semifinal before 2024 and the message that the BJP will be defeated will be clear. "Nitish Kumar said he stands with us and will fight against the injustice that the Centre did to Delhi. Nitish Kumar is now uniting the opposition across the country. I told him that if all non-BJP parties come together against the bill, then it can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha," Kejriwal said.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (PTI)

Nitish Kumar said the Delhi ordinance move of the Centre is very surprising. "We of course support Kejriwal. We are trying to unite the opposition parties in all states and end the environment of hate and conflict," Nitish Kumar said.

"Eight days ago, the Supreme Court gave all powers to the elected government in Delhi, the Centre introduced an ordinance to incapacitate the Delhi government. Now the ordinance gives all power to the LG; he will rule Delhi. The Supreme Court verdict was unanimous and it's unconstitutional that the judgement has been overturned," Kejriwal said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal
arvind kejriwal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out