Sena leader Sudhir Suri got threat calls from UK a day before murder, says son

Slain Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri had received a threat call from the United Kingdom the night before his murder and his family continued to receive such calls, his son said on Saturday. Suri was gunned down in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday.

Manik Suri, the Sena leader’s son, the caller had introduced himself as Amritpal Singh and spoken about his intention of sending some men, adding the attack on his father was a “planned” one.

"There was a threat call the night before the incident. My father received a call from the UK. The caller introduced himself as Amritpal Singh and said he was sending some men and that his ‘deal is done’… It was planned, four bullets hit him," Manik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Suri also demanded the status of martyr for his father and suspension of negligent officers among other things, adding his family would not cremate the politician until the demands are met.

"We're (Suri's family) receiving threatening calls from outside. We've told the DGP and given it in writing too. We're demanding the status of a martyr for my father, suspension of negligent officers and security and another accommodation for us. Won't cremate him until our demands are met," he added.

Suri was attacked outside Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road, said to be one of the busiest places in Amritsar. The Sena leader along with some other leaders of the party were holding a protest at the time of the incident, said an ANI report.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said all angles and conspiracies will be investigated into the murder of the Sena leader.

The accused was arrested along with seizure of weapons.

