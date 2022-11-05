Sudhir Suri: A self-styled Hindu leader who was no stranger to controversies

Face of Punjab-based Shiv Sena (Taksali), a breakaway faction of the Shiv Sena, 58-year-old Sudhir Suri, who was killed in broad daylight while sitting on a dharna in Amritsar on Friday, was frequently in the crosshairs of controversies owing to verbal run-ins with a section of Sikh radicals.

It was based on intelligence inputs and his repeated rants against Sikh hardliners that Suri was placed under the “highly threatened” category of protectees and provided security cover of more than 16 gunmen for over five years.

A self-styled protector of Hindus in Punjab, he had repeatedly come in direct tussle with radical Sikh outfits, including the pro-Khalistani Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

Apart from a number of controversies to his credit, he was also facing six cases of hate speech, most of which were filed on the complaint of Sikh groups, and two cases under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Act, one involving his alleged controversial remarks about Maharishi Valmiki that often led to jail visits.

Suri first came into limelight in 2014 when he was booked for hurting religious sentiments on the complaint of a Sikh group. He was also booked for his remarks against the Tabligi Jamaat during the Covid lockdown in 2020.

However, according to intelligence officials who knew Suri for many years, he never used his police cover for personal gains, unlike other controversial Shiv Sena leaders.

Backed by a strong financial position, he ran a well-settled transport business “Sai Travels”.

Was warned against exposing himself

Senior intelligence officials claim such was the threat perception for Suri that he was repeatedly told not to expose himself before the public.

On many occasions, he was called by police officials to restrict his public movements and was even asked not to sit outside his office that he would commonly do, a senior official said.

On Friday, when Suri was killed by a youth with his licensed .32-bore weapon, he was surrounded by police personnel guarding him, along with heavy security force and a DSP-rank officer, while Suri was leading a protest against the management of a local temple on the issue of disrespect to Hindu idols.

“Suri was killed in the very manner that he was repeatedly asked to be wary of,” a police official said.

