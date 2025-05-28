Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sena to Sena: UBT leader Nirmala Gavit joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

PTI |
May 28, 2025 01:03 PM IST

In a set back to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, Nirmala Gavit has joined hands with Eknath Shinde's faction of the party. 

In a setback to the Shiv Sena (UBT), its leader and former MLA Nirmala Gavit on Wednesday joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at a function here. 

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde (HT_PRINT)
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde (HT_PRINT)

Along with Gavit, more than a thousand women workers from Nashik district joined the Shiv Sena in Shinde's presence. 

"Our leader has changed, but the party, Shiv Sena, remains the same," she said on the occasion. Shinde said the influx of new members reflected a growing recognition of the Mahayuti government's performance. 

"Having realized that this government is performing, and as they want to serve the people, these workers have decided to join the Sena," he said. 

He also called on party workers to start preparations for the coming civic elections in the state.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Sena to Sena: UBT leader Nirmala Gavit joins Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On