Sena (UBT) workers stop BJP MLA outside temple in Maharashtra

A tense situation unfolded at the Ambabhavani temple in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district as Shiv Sena (UBT) workers briefly stopped Karnataka BJP MLA Prabhu Chauhan and his entourage from entering the temple on Wednesday night, people familiar with the matter said. The incident, rooted in political and linguistic tensions between Karnataka and Maharashtra, comes amid the recent friction over issues such as the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) conventions and border disputes. Visuals seen by HT showed around a dozen Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, led by Kolhapur district president Vijay Devane, gathering near the temple to prevent Karnataka BJP MLA Prabhu Chauhan’s entry (PTI)

Visuals seen by HT showed around a dozen Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, led by Kolhapur district president Vijay Devane, gathering near the temple to prevent Chauhan’s entry. In the purpoted video, Prabhu Chauhan, representing the BJP from Aurad constituency in Karnataka, could be seen engaged in dialogue with the Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, attempting to defuse the situation.

After a heated 15-minute discussion purportedly in Marathi between Chauhan and the protesters, the MLA and his group were eventually allowed to proceed with the darshan of Ambabhavani. HT, however, could not verify the veracity of the video.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s actions were in response to Karnataka’s recent decision to deny MES permission to hold a convention during the state assembly session in Belagavi, the people cited above said. The Karnataka authorities also barred Maharashtra politicians and MES supporters from attending the rally, citing law and order concerns.

Reacting to Karnataka’s move, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders had vowed to prevent Karnataka legislators and ministers from visiting Kolhapur’s temples or even using its roads. Vijay Devane, during his exchange with Chauhan, questioned, “If you prevented us from attending the MES rally in Belagavi, why should we allow you to enter Kolhapur?”

Chauhan clarified that the Congress-led government in Karnataka was responsible for denying MES permission and argued that the BJP, which he represents, was not to blame. “Congress should be held accountable, not the BJP. We are alliance partners in the Maharashtra government,” Chauhan told the protesters. However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) workers said similar restrictions were enforced during the BJP’s tenure in Karnataka.

The MES convention, or Mahamelava, has been a source of contention between the two states, often marked by incidents disrupting law and order. The Karnataka police had previously denied MES permission for similar events in 2020 and 2021, citing violations of conditions and disturbances caused by pro-Kannada activists. Belagavi police commissioner Yada Martin reiterated that the 2023 convention was also disallowed due to MES’s failure to comply with stipulated conditions.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)’s anger extends beyond the MES issue, with workers expressing frustration over Karnataka’s policies perceived as unfavourable to the Maratha community, including making Kannada a mandatory language. Chauhan later told reporters that he attempted to clarify these misconceptions during his conversation with the protesters. “They were misled about the Marathas’ social status and our policies. After explaining the facts, we were allowed inside the temple,” he said.