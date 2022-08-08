Sena's Sanjay Raut sent to judicial custody till Aug 22 in money laundering case

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been sent to judicial custody till August 22 in a money laundering case. The 60-year-old Sena leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate about a week ago in the Patra Chawl land scam case. The central probe agency had said that he had ignored probe summons twice before that.

His arrest came as a big jolt to the Shiv Sena, just weeks after the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray government in the state due to Eknath Shinde's rebellion.

Raut's arrest came at a time when Team Uddhav is locked in a standoff with Team Shinde in a battle over the party symbol.

On Saturday, Raut's wife, Varsha, joined the ED probe. She appeared before the probe agency officials in Mumbai’s Ballard Estate to record her statement.

Raut was arrested by the probe agency on July 31 and was earlier remanded in ED’s custody till August 8 by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court. On Monday, as he was produced in the special court again, his custody was extended.

On the day he was arrested, the probe agency had said that cash worth over ₹10 lakh was recovered from his home. However, the Sena MP's brother said the money belonged to the party.

Raut had earlier claimed that Shinde's revolt was successful because of the threat of the ED probe given to the party MPs. He had also claimed that he too had got an invite to join the rebel camp.

On the day of his arrest, he invoked Balasaheb Thackeray and said he won't quit Sena.

Amid ED action against political leaders, the opposition has been alleging misuse of probe agencies against rivals.

