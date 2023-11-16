Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Senior citizen injured in brawl over parking in west Delhi dies in hospital

PTI |
Nov 16, 2023 03:37 PM IST

Amar Singh, was undergoing treatment at Maharaj Agrasen Hospital, police said.

A 73-year-old man, who was battling for his life after being injured in a brawl over parking in west Delhi's Rajauri Garden, died during treatment on Thursday, police said.

The police had registered a case under section 308 and arrested three people who allegedly assaulted Singh and his son.(HT File)

Singh was admitted in the hospital on November 4 after being critically injured in a brawl over parking with his neighbour outside his house at Subhash Nagar in Rajauri Garden.

The police had registered a case under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and arrested three people - Rajkumar Madan and his sons Ayush and Shivam - who allegedly assaulted Singh and his son.

The police said the sections in the case will be amended as per the law since the victim died.

