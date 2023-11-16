Senior citizen injured in brawl over parking in west Delhi dies in hospital

A 73-year-old man, who was battling for his life after being injured in a brawl over parking in west Delhi's Rajauri Garden, died during treatment on Thursday, police said.

Amar Singh, was undergoing treatment at Maharaj Agrasen Hospital, police said.

Singh was admitted in the hospital on November 4 after being critically injured in a brawl over parking with his neighbour outside his house at Subhash Nagar in Rajauri Garden.

The police had registered a case under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and arrested three people - Rajkumar Madan and his sons Ayush and Shivam - who allegedly assaulted Singh and his son.

The police said the sections in the case will be amended as per the law since the victim died.