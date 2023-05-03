Politician pushed off a cliff after road rage brawl in Bengal district

A senior leader of Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), a political party in West Bengal, was killed after he was allegedly pushed off a cliff after a brawl with a biker in Kalimpong district, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday night when Roshan Lama, with his wife and daughter, was heading towards their home at Monsong from Kalimpong in his car.

“Around 8.30 pm (Monday) at Burmek Deorali, Lama met with a minor accident with a two-wheeler. It led to an altercation, which soon turned ugly,” said Kalimpong superintendent of police (SP) Aparajita Rai. “A fight started between Lama and one Tshering Sherpa.”

During the brawl, the accused allegedly pushed Lama off the cliff and fled the spot. Lama’s family members rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A case of murder under IPC Section 302 was registered on Tuesday based on the complaint filed by Lama’s brother Bhushan. “Tshering Sherpa has been arrested,” said the SP.

A GNLF leader said: “Lama was about to be made the president of the GNLF Kalimpong branch... a political angle in the murder cannot be ruled out.”

