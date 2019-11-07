Senior IAS officer Arvind Singh takes over as AAI chairman

india

Arvind Singh, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, on Wednesday took charge as the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), an official release said.

The AAI, which comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country.

Prior to this appointment, Singh was the additional chief secretary (Energy) of Maharashtra government.

He also worked as chairman and managing director of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited.

“In his new assignment as the Chairman of the AAI, Singh will lead efforts to achieve AAI’s organisational goals of providing world-class airport infrastructure, top-of-the-line facilities and leading air navigation services in the world,” the AAI said in the release.