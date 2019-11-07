e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Senior IAS officer Arvind Singh takes over as AAI chairman

Arvind Singh also worked as chairman and managing director of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 06:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Arvind Singh, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, on Wednesday took charge as the chairman of the Airports Authority of India
Arvind Singh, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, on Wednesday took charge as the chairman of the Airports Authority of India(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Arvind Singh, a 1988-batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, on Wednesday took charge as the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), an official release said.

The AAI, which comes under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, owns and manages more than 100 airports across the country.

Prior to this appointment, Singh was the additional chief secretary (Energy) of Maharashtra government.

He also worked as chairman and managing director of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Limited and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited.

“In his new assignment as the Chairman of the AAI, Singh will lead efforts to achieve AAI’s organisational goals of providing world-class airport infrastructure, top-of-the-line facilities and leading air navigation services in the world,” the AAI said in the release.

tags
top news
IAF may buy 300 indigenous basic trainers, fighters
IAF may buy 300 indigenous basic trainers, fighters
BJP leaders to meet Maharashtra governor today; Shiv Sena still adamant
BJP leaders to meet Maharashtra governor today; Shiv Sena still adamant
Cyclones Maha, Bulbul near east, west coasts; 4 states on alert
Cyclones Maha, Bulbul near east, west coasts; 4 states on alert
Mamata says move to offer JEE test in Gujarati insult to other languages
Mamata says move to offer JEE test in Gujarati insult to other languages
Disturbed over marital discord, man commits suicide at Delhi Metro station
Disturbed over marital discord, man commits suicide at Delhi Metro station
Sidhu may not get political clearance to travel to Pak for Kartarpur event
Sidhu may not get political clearance to travel to Pak for Kartarpur event
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News