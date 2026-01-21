The Karnataka government on Tuesday suspended Director General of Police (DGP) of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), Ramachandra Rao, with immediate effect after a video showing him engaging in inappropriate acts with women in police uniform inside his office went viral. Senior K’taka cop caught on obscene video suspended

Speaking to media persons, Home Minister G Parameshwara said “stern” action will be initiated against him including “dismissal from service” if he is found guilty by the probe committee.

“We have suspended him. An inquiry will follow. After the inquiry, we will get to know the other dimensions as well. We will take the next action accordingly,” he said.

On reports that the suspended officer wanted to meet him, the minister said he had consciously avoided any interaction.

“In such a situation one has to be cautious. Hence, I didn’t meet him,” Parameshwara said.

On the BJP’s demand for the arrest of the officer, the minister indicated that the government has not ruled out stricter action in the future.

“The future course of action will be different. He can be dismissed as well,” he said, adding that the government did not hesitate to act despite the officer’s seniority.

Responding to a query, minister said, “I don’t have any information on the complainant. I don’t know anything in this case other than what is prima facie available.” “This incident has caused embarrassment to the department. Such incidents are a matter of shame for not only the police department but also other departments,” he said.

Parameshwara added that the investigation will examine all aspects of the case, including the authenticity of the video and the identities of the women seen in it. “So far, it is not known who the women are. No complaint has been received from anyone. That aspect is also being probed,” he said.

Ramachandra Rao, who is due to retire in May this year, denied the allegations, claiming the video is fabricated. Speaking briefly to reporters earlier, he said, “I am shocked after seeing the video. It has been artificially created. A proper investigation must be conducted to find out the truth.” The tainted officer involved in controversies.

Rao had been controversial. In January 4, 2014, when he was serving as Inspector General of Police (Mysuru), a Kerala businessman claimed that the police had seized ₹2.7 crore and showed only ₹20 lakh as the seizure amount.

The state govt handed over the case to CID which arrested Rao’s gunman Prakash, seven other police officials and three police informers. CID officials filed chargesheet against 11 accused but in 2017, a city court acquitted all accused due to lack of evidence.

Another serious allegation surfaced in connection with the Chadchan encounter case in Vijayapura district. Police claimed the killing of Dharmaraj Chadchan was an act of self-defence, while allegations persisted that it was a staged encounter.

A CID probe was ordered, and the officer, then IGP Rao (Northern Range), was questioned. He denied all charges, stating that the transfer of personnel was routine and that he followed protocol. Eventually, a charge sheet was filed against several individuals, but not against him.

More recently, controversy arose after his stepdaughter, actor Ranya Rao, was arrested in March 2025 at Bengaluru airport for allegedly smuggling gold worth ₹12.5 crore. Allegations of misuse of influence followed, leading to the officer being placed on compulsory leave. He was later reinstated pending further investigation. Rao denied he was involved in the case.