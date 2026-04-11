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‘Senior leaders damaged Cong bypoll campaign’

Minority Congress leaders allege internal sabotage weakened their campaign in the Davanagere South by-election, citing discontent among senior figures.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 07:10 am IST
By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
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Minority Congress leaders on Friday alleged that the party’s campaign in the Davanagere South by-election was weakened from within.

‘Senior leaders damaged Cong bypoll campaign’

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, MLC Saleem Ahmed and Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad alleged that certain senior leaders were involved in creating a narrative portraying the party as having “betrayed” minorities.

“We are saddened by the involvement of senior Congress leaders in damaging the party. But the result will prove that all communities including the minorities have supported the Congress candidate,” Ahmed said, adding that internal assessments indicated a favourable outcome for the party.

The Congress had fielded Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of sitting MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa, a choice that became a point of friction among sections of minority leaders who had expected representation.

Rizwan Arshad said there had initially been agreement within the party on backing the candidate, following a meeting held on Eid in the presence of senior leadership. “All of us were in the meeting and decided to work for the party candidate. But some tried to project a different face outside, calling it a betrayal,” he said.

Rizwan declined to name those he believed were involved in the alleged internal effort against the party. “The party leadership is aware of it. They don’t need to hear it from the media. I have nothing more to add,” he said.

Those familiar with the development claimed that AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala had submitted a report to the leadership recommending action against three individuals —including Zameer Ahmed Khan and Legislative Council members Abdul Jabbar and Naseer Ahmed — for not campaigning.

Surjewala did not give a response to HT’s requests for comment.

The episode is unfolding alongside renewed movement within the party over leadership questions. A group of around 20 MLAs, seen as aligned with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is scheduled to travel to New Delhi on April 12. Led by Assembly Chief Whip Ashok Pattan, they are expected to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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