Sensex, Nifty open higher as Trump delays EU tariffs

Indian markets opened in the green on Monday after US President Donald Trump extended the deadline for trade talks with the European Union (EU), easing near-term tensions. A woman walks into the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai.(PTI)

The Nifty 50 was up 0.77% to 25,044, while the BSE Sensex traded 0.75% higher at 82,336 as of 9.30 am.

All the 13 major sectors logged gains at the open. The broader, more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps rose about 0.4% each.

On Sunday, Trump backed off his threat to slap 50% tariffs on imports from the EU, agreeing to extend his deadline for trade talks until July 9 after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc needed more time to "reach a good deal."