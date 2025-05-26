Sensex, Nifty open higher as Trump delays EU tariffs

All the 13 major sectors logged gains at the open. The broader, more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps rose about 0.4% each.
Indian markets opened in the green on Monday after US President Donald Trump extended the deadline for trade talks with the European Union (EU), easing near-term tensions.
The Nifty 50 was up 0.77% to 25,044, while the BSE Sensex traded 0.75% higher at 82,336 as of 9.30 am.
All the 13 major sectors logged gains at the open. The broader, more domestically focussed small-caps and mid-caps rose about 0.4% each.
On Sunday, Trump backed off his threat to slap 50% tariffs on imports from the EU, agreeing to extend his deadline for trade talks until July 9 after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc needed more time to "reach a good deal."