‘Sent a message to BJP’: Prashant Kishor as he leads in Bihar's Bankipur bypoll

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday stated that his lead in Bihar’s Bankipur bypoll result is a “message to the BJP.” With five rounds of counting left, Kishor continues to enjoy a strong lead in the bypoll.

Speaking to reporters, the former political strategist stated that the Bankipur vote was a message from Bihar to the BJP's central leadership. (Santosh Kumar/ HT Photo)

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As per the latest count by the Election Commission of India, Prashant Kishor is in the lead with over 55,000 votes as BJP’s Neeraj Kumar trails. Track LIVE updates here.

Speaking to reporters, the former political strategist stated that the Bankipur vote was a message from Bihar.

“As we stated during the election campaign, this was not just an election to choose an MLA. It was an attempt by the people of Bihar to send a message to the BJP's central leadership that they should appoint a good person as the Chief Minister of Bihar...They do not want a person with a criminal background or questionable conduct, character, or reputation to lead Bihar,” Kishor said.

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“They want a good Chief Minister who can improve education, create employment opportunities for the youth, and ensure that the children of Bihar do not have to migrate elsewhere for work...The important point is that Bihar needs good leadership and real development. Before the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Modi, the BJP, and Amit Shah should focus on improving Bihar, creating jobs for its youth, and stopping migration. That is our only objective. We do not want to become MLAs merely to award contracts. Our sole objective is the development of Bihar,” the Jan Suraaj founder added.

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‘Beginning of a golden age’

Ahead of the result declaration, celebrations erupted at the Jan Suraaj party camp, replacing the dejection that followed after the Bihar assembly election results in November 2025.

Prashant Kishor’s strong lead in Bankipur comes after the Jan Suraaj recorded a major loss in the 2025 assembly elections. The party contested for 238 seats but did not secure a single win.

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"This is the beginning of a golden age for our party," said bureaucrat-turned-politician Manoj Bharti, who is also the state president of the party.

"In a democracy, the will of the people is supreme. The verdict is a message to parties and leaders who arrogantly think of constituencies as fiefdoms," he added further.