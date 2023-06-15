Arrested DMK minister Senthil Balaji shifted to Kauvery Hospital after Madras HC order

Arrested state minister and DMK leader V Senthil Balaji, who was hospitalised on Wednesday after he complained of chest pains while being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, was shifted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday following an order of Madras High Court.

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji while being taken to a government hospital after his arrest in connection with a money laundering case, in Chennai.(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was arrested by the central probe agency after being questioned in the money laundering case on Wednesday.

Earlier, a bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy at the Madras High Court, ordered the shifting of the arrested DMK leader to Kauvery Hospital at his own cost.

The directive was issued reportedly on humanitarian grounds.

Balaji broke down while being taken into custody by ED officials for questioning in the money laundering case in the early hours of Wednesday. After raiding his premises on Tuesday, the central agency grilled the DMK leader.

Balaji underwent a coronary angiogram on Wednesday at the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai, informed hospital officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The government-run super speciality hospital issued a medical bulletin, advising the minister to undergo a bypass surgery at the earliest.

"State minister Senthil Balaji underwent Coronary Angiogram today (Wednesday); bypass surgery is advised at the earliest," read the medical bulletin issued by the state-run hospital on Wednesday.

Even as the state minister was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody on Wednesday, a war of words erupted with the DMK saying it won't be intimidated by the BJP's threats.

Opposition leaders, too, tore into the ED over its "highhandedness" for questioning Balaji for long hours and taking him into custody.