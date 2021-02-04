'Serious matter': What BJP leaders said on Greta Thunberg's toolkit
The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR against the creators of the toolkit that was shared on Twitter by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. It contained a social media plan on farmers protest. Later, Greta deleted that link and uploaded a new toolkit.
What is a toolkit?
A toolkit is a document explaining the basic points of an issue. For example, the toolkit that Greta uploaded later asks people to tag Prime Minister Narendra Modi, agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar.
'Propose Greta's name for child bravery award': Meenakshi Lekhi on toolkit row
What Delhi Police said
The Delhi Police on Thursday said the initial probe has suggested that the document is linked with a pro-Khalistan group. The document has a proper action plan about a digital strike on or before January 26 and tweetstorms on January 23, Delhi Police Special CP (Crime) Praveer Ranjan said.
What Union ministers said
Not many ministers have spoken on the toolkit, though several tweeted MEA's statement on Wednesday denouncing attempt to hurt India's democracy. Information and Broadcast minister Prakash Javadekar said it is a serious issue. "It clearly shows that some foreign elements are conspiring to defame India," he said.
"We knew that a conspiracy was being hatched outside the country. But we did not have any proof of that. Greta Thunberg has given us the proof and in her naivety, she has done a huge service," BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said.
Greta Thunberg, on the other hand, reiterated her support to the protesting farmers and said no amount of hate, threat will change that.
