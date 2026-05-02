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‘Serious offence, interrogation necessary’: Court denies pre-arrest bail to Nida Khan in TCS Nashik case

Referring to her offence as a “serious one”, the court stressed that Nida Khan was one of the prime accused in the case.

Updated on: May 02, 2026 11:05 pm IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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A court on Saturday denied anticipatory bail to Nida Khan, an accused in the alleged sexual exploitation and religious coercion case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services BPO in Nashik.

Nida Khan had cited her pregnancy while seeking pre-arrest bail.(HT file photo)

Referring to her offence as a “serious one”, the court stressed that Nida Khan was one of the prime accused in the case, deeming her custodial interrogation to be “necessary”, Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar said.

“The court rejected Nida Khan's bail application today. The final order will be uploaded soon,” PTI news agency cited public prosecutor Ajay Misar as saying. Khan had cited her pregnancy while seeking pre-arrest bail. A search is underway for her in different parts of Maharashtra.

Also Read | ‘Pregnant’, ‘not HR’: What Nashik BPO case accused Nida Khan's family said

Meanwhile, the police custody of four other accused in the case, Raza Rafiq Memon (35), Tausif Bilal Attar (37), Danish Ejaz Sheikh (32) and Shahrukh Husain Shaukat Qureshi (34), was extended till May 5. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik Police has arrested eight persons in the case till now, including a female operations manager, and nine FIRs have been registered in the matter.

What are the allegations against Khan?

Also Read | Nashik ‘absconding mastermind’ Nida Khan was suspended from TCS: What suspension letter said

What is known about Nida Khan?

Nida's father had earlier said she was in Mumbai, adding that she is pregnant and expecting her first child. Nida was married last year, and had moved to Mumbai to stay with her husband.

Contrary to reports initially circulating on television and social media, Khan was not working in the BPO’s human resources department and was employed as a telecaller in the sales team, her family said, according to an earlier HT report.

 
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Home / India News / ‘Serious offence, interrogation necessary’: Court denies pre-arrest bail to Nida Khan in TCS Nashik case
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