Serum Institute to launch Covovax jab for kids in 6 months, says Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Tuesday that the Pune-based vaccine manufacturer plans to launch a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine for children, in the next six months.

The jab, Poonawalla noted, is the US biotechnology company Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine, which his firm will produce and manufacture locally as Covovax.

“We haven't seen a lot of severe disease in children. Fortunately, panic is not there for kids. However, we will be launching a vaccine for them in six months, hopefully down to the age of three,” news agency PTI quoted Poonawalla as saying, as he addressed an industry conference in the national capital.

“Our Covovax vaccine, which is under trial and has shown excellent data all the way down to the age group of three years, will be launched in six months,” he further said.

The Serum Institute CEO also spoke in favour of vaccinating kids. “Yes, I think you should take and get your children inoculated. There's no harm, these vaccines have been proven to be safe and efficacious. Just wait for the government's announcement, and then you can go ahead,” he remarked.

Under the nationwide inoculation drive, which began on January 16 this year, only those aged 18 and above are eligible to get jabbed. Among the vaccines given Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), only one, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, has been cleared for an age group below 18, being approved for everyone aged 12 and above.

However, it is yet to be included in the vaccination drive.

A second jab, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin, too, has been recommended by DCGI's expert panel for the 2-18 age group. The Union government, however, informed Parliament ‘additional information has been sought from developers before a final nod is given.

Covaxin, though, is among two most widely used vaccines in the nationwide exercise.