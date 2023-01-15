Server glitch impacts patient treatment, services at PGI

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 15, 2023 11:03 PM IST

According to attendants, a few of the admitted patients were not administered medicines as they the online system couldn’t function due to the server glitch.

An PGI official confirmed the error in the system. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW A number of patients admitted to Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences faced inconvenience due to a server failure on Sunday. As the server remained down throughout the day, hospital authorities couldn’t process payments and were unable to provide medicines to the patients in need. According to attendants, a few of the admitted patients were not administered medicines as they the online system couldn’t function due to the server glitch.

An PGI official who confirmed the error in the system said, “Engineers are working to fix the server. Things will normalise by midnight. As OPD was closed due to the Sunday holiday, the impact of server failure was limited.”

