Home / India News / Setback for Rana Ayyub as SC dismisses plea against summons by Ghaziabad court

Setback for Rana Ayyub as SC dismisses plea against summons by Ghaziabad court

india news
Updated on Feb 07, 2023 12:14 PM IST

A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala allowed Ayyub to raise the question during the trial before the Special CBI court at Ghaziabad.

Journalist Rana Ayyub. (File)
Journalist Rana Ayyub. (File)
ByAbraham Thomas | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by journalist Rana Ayyub challenging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case being proceeded against her before a Ghaziabad court. The top court said the question where the offence of money laundering took place is a “question of fact” to be decided during the trial.

A bench of Justices V Ramasubramanian and JB Pardiwala allowed Ayyub to raise the question during the trial before the Special CBI court at Ghaziabad. Ayyub was charged with a money laundering offence in November for initiating a crowdfunding for Covid-19 patients and was accused of misusing the money for her enjoyment.

Ayyub objected to the case being lodged in the Uttar Pradesh court as she claimed that the bank account to which the money was deposited was in Navi Mumbai where the trial ought to be held.

On January 31, the Supreme Court had reserved its verdict on a plea of Ayyub challenging the summons. On January 25, it had asked a special court in Ghaziabad to adjourn the proceedings in the money laundering case against Ayyub scheduled for hearing on January 27 to a date after January 31.

In her writ petition, Ayyub has sought quashing of the proceedings initiated by the ED in Ghaziabad citing lack of jurisdiction as the alleged offence of money laundering occurred in Mumbai.

On November 29 last year, the special PMLA court in Ghaziabad took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED and summoned Ayyub.

The ED charge sheet was filed under section 45 read with section 44 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. On October 12 last year, the ED had filed a charge sheet against Ayyub, accusing her of cheating the public and using 2.69 crore she got in charity for creating personal assets, and also violating the foreign contribution law.

"Rana Ayyub launched three fundraiser charity campaigns on the 'Ketto' platform, starting from April 2020 and collected funds totalling 2,69,44,680," the ED had said in a statement.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rana ayyub supreme court covid-19 + 1 more
rana ayyub supreme court covid-19
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out