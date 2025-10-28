Setback for Siddaramaiah: Karnataka HC stays order on restrictions for activities of private organisations

As per an ANI report, the Dharwad Bench of the high court stayed its order which called on private organisations to obtain prior permission before holding activities in government premises. The matter has now bee placed for November 17.

In a setback for the Siddaramaiah government, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday has stayed a government order which allegedly restricted RSS activities in the state.

This order, despite the Karnataka chief minister's denial, is said to have been enforced to seemingly ban RSS activities in the state.

On October 18, the Karnataka government reissued a 2013 order which prohibited the use of government school grounds for private purposes.

This order came after Karnataka minister for information technology and biotechnology Priyank Kharge wrote a letter to chief minister Siddaramaiah, calling on him to take action against officials participating in RSS programs.

The order, dated October 18, 2025, was aimed at “the preservation, protection and proper utilisation of government properties and premises, playgrounds, and public assets.”

Kharge's letter to Siddaramaiah after a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) in Karnataka’s Raichur district allegedly participated in an event held by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Citing Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021, Kharge called for the state chief minister to step in and take action.

"As per Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021 for Government servants in the State of Karnataka, the following rule is already in force. No Government servant shall be a member of, or otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation engaged in politics, or shall take part in any political movement or activity, shall not be solicited for its support or shall render any assistance thereto. It has been observed that government officials and employees are participating in the programs and activities organised by RSS and other organisations in recent times, despite the clear direction,” Kharge said in his letter.

Following this letter, the government employee was suspended from his post.