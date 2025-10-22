K’taka has not banned RSS: Siddaramaiah

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the state government has not banned the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), clarifying that a recent circular regarding restrictions on events in educational institutions repeated an order first issued by the previous BJP government in 2013. The clarification came after the state government reissued a decade-old circular that prohibits the use of government school grounds for private or non-educational activities (ANI)

Speaking to reporters in Puttur, Siddaramaiah said, “The Karnataka government has not banned Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. RSS is not mentioned anywhere in the order issued to allow associations to obtain permission in school and college premises.” He added that the rule applies to all organisations and was not targeted at any specific group. “The order says any association or organisation. We have reiterated what the BJP government had ordered. In 2013, Jagadish Shettar had banned associations from holding activities in school and college premises when he was the chief minister,” he added.

The clarification came after the state government reissued a decade-old circular that prohibits the use of government school grounds for private or non-educational activities — a move that prompted speculation it was intended to limit RSS programmes in public institutions.

Defending the decision, education minister Madhu Bangarappa said the directive was based on concerns raised by parents and students. “Parents and children have complained about their ideological mentality, so we had to make an order in the interest of children. Anything not good for children will not be allowed in our schools,” he said.

The controversy also drew attention from rural development and IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge, who wrote to the chief minister seeking action against officials attending RSS events. Citing Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021, Kharge said government employees are prohibited from associating with political organisations.

“As per Rule 5(1) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 2021 for Government servants in the State of Karnataka, the following rule is already in force. No Government servant shall be a member of, or otherwise associated with, any political party or any organisation engaged in politics, or shall take part in any political movement or activity, shall not be solicited for its support or shall render any assistance thereto. It has been observed that government officials and employees are participating in the programs and activities organised by RSS and other organisations in recent times, despite the clear direction,” he said in his letter.

(with agency inputs)