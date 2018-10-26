8 dead, 5 injured after blast at firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun

At least eight people were killed and five injured after an explosion at a workshop of a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun on Friday evening, police said.

“The blast occurred in a room that was used to store crackers at around 4:30 pm. We have started the rescue work,” said Superintendent of Police of Badaun Ashok Kumar. The workshop is located on the outskirts of Rasoolpur village, about six km from Badaun.

The rescue teams pulled out seven bodies from the blast site. The wounded were rushed to a district hospital, of whom one succumbed to injuries . Dead bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Two of the injured are critical, officials said.

The building which houses the workshop was charred. Though police have started investigation, but according to locals the explosion followed the fire caused by short circuit.

The district administration has called in a reserve battalion of Provincial Armed Constabulary(PAC) to assist in rescue work along with local police and District Disaster Management teams. The health department has set up field unit to provide emergency medical support near the blast site.

Top police officials, including the District Magistrate are monitoring the rescue work.

All necessary relief will be provide to the injured, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

DIG, Law and Order Praveen Kumar said the state government has sought report from the district magistrate and SP Badaun over explosion in the fire cracker factory. Initial report states that the factory owner had licence.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 17:42 IST