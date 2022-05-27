Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Seven soldiers die, several hurt in accident in Ladakh's Turtuk sector: Report
india news

Seven soldiers die, several hurt in accident in Ladakh's Turtuk sector: Report

According to army sources, efforts were on to ensure best medical care for the injured.
Representational image.(HT Photo)
Updated on May 27, 2022 04:51 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

At least seven soldiers of the Indian Army reportedly died after a vehicle carrying 26 jawans fell in the Shyok river in Ladakh's Turtuk sector on Friday. According to available information, several other soldiers received grievous injuries in the accident.

An ANI input, citing Army sources, said efforts were on to ensure best medical care for the injured.

Efforts were also underway to seek help of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to shift those whose condition was more serious to the Western Command.

(This is a developing story)

Topics
indian army
