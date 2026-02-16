'Turn into Khalistan': Gujarat govt to probe bomb threats to over 25 schools in Ahmedabad, Vadodara

Several schools in Gujarat's Ahmedabad have received bomb threat emails on Monday, reported news agency ANI. Citing the District Education Officer, ANI reported that searches have been launched at schools to investigate the threat. Several schools in Gujarat's Ahmedabad have received bomb threat emails on Monday, reported news agency ANI. Citing the District Education Officer, ANI reported that searches have been launched at schools to investigate the threat. (PTI/Representational)

“Several schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats through email. The threat mail also mentioned ‘turning India into Khalistan'", the DEO told news agency ANI.

As per news agency PTI, over 25 schools acorss the cities received the bomb threat emails. After the emails were sent, schools reached out to authorities and evacuated the campuses.

As per officials, nothing suspicious has been found so far, they said.

Reacting to the threat, Gujarat Minister Rivaba Jadeja said, "The government is serious about the bomb threats. All the threats received against schools and other places are taken seriously. The state government is investigating the bomb threats."

Not the first threat In January 2026, days before Republic Day, several schools in Ahmedabad had received similar bomb threat emails, said the city's crime branch.

Earlier this week, several schools in the national capital, Delhi, also received bomb threat emails.

According to people aware of the developments, threats were sent to BT Tamil School in Jhandewalan, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and the British School.

Police said the calls started coming in around 9:12am about the bomb threats from the three schools. Later, more schools informed police about a similar bomb threat email.

This threat came days after 13 Delhi schools received a bomb threat email of a “blast at the Parliament.”