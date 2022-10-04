Several held as clash breaks out between two groups in Gujarat town: Report

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 04, 2022 07:28 AM IST

The report said that the clash ensued after one group protested over a "religious flag" that was tied to a pole by another group near a shrine.

Vadodara clash: There were incidents of stone-pelting with some vehicles in the vicinity suffering damages.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Several people were reportedly arrested after a clash broke out between two groups in a town in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday. According to news agency ANI, the clash took place at a vegetable market in the Savli town of Vadodara.

The report said that the clash ensued after one group protested over a "religious flag" that was tied to a pole by another group near a shrine. This resulted in a clash; there were incidents of stone-pelting with some vehicles in the vicinity suffering damages. The situation was later controlled and the accused from both sides were arrested, police said. HT could not independently verify the inputs.

"Forty people have been arrested. A local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole," PR Patel from the Vadodara Rural Police was quoted as saying.

An FIR has been filed and patrolling in the area is underway. "...Clash broke out after another local group went to convey how their religious sentiments were hurt. Stone pelting resulted in damage to nearby vehicles. FIR has been filed; accused from both sides arrested," Patel added.

The report comes as the country is gripped in festive celebrations.

(With inputs from ANI)

HT News Desk

