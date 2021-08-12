Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Severity of Covid-19 second wave was difficult to anticipate: S Jaishankar
india news

Severity of Covid-19 second wave was difficult to anticipate: S Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said just as India helped others during the first wave of Covid-19, several other nations stood by it when it was hit by the second wave of the pandemic
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 05:10 PM IST
File photo of external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Just as India helped others during the first wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, several other nations stood by it when it was hit by the second wave of the pandemic, said external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Virtually addressing the annual meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry on Thursday, Jaishankar said he now received messages of gratitude from representatives of many countries for having sent out medicines, medical teams and food supplies when it was needed the most.

“We were one country that stepped out, helped others, sent out medicines, sent out medical teams, kept food supplies going for those for whom this was very important, like the Gulf. So there was a lot. Today, I get expressions of gratitude for what we did during that period,” the Union minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Just like we helped others in the first wave, I think the world stood by us in many respects in the second wave, especially in terms of oxygen supply, oxygenators, medicines.”

Jaishankar said when the coronavirus spread for the first time, India stood out for two reasons. “One, we were decisive and largely effective in what we did. Covid-19 caught us when our health infrastructure was very rudimentary, especially in terms of what we needed to do (to combat the situation).”

“Initially, the world looked at us and wondered how any country could deal with this kind of caseload and severity of pandemic. Where we are today, I think the world understands and appreciates that we have pulled up our socks, shown national resolve. We have come through a test of fire.”

“When the second wave of the pandemic hit us, it was a very different situation. The scale, intensity, seriousness was something very difficult to anticipate. Particularly because of the delta variant of the coronavirus, it had some very specific implications in terms of oxygen demand which went up eight-nine times,” he said.

“All of that was erected out of nothing at that time and everybody stepped forward. I think the industry did a magnificent job, the government did everything it could to motivate people to get everybody to understand the seriousness of what happened,” Jaishankar added.

