Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sex between married couple not marital rape even if by force: Chhattisgarh HC
india news

Sex between married couple not marital rape even if by force: Chhattisgarh HC

The high court, however, upheld charges framed against the man under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Representational image.

The Chhattisgarh high court on Thursday acquitted a man charged with marital rape stating sexual intercourse or any sexual act between legally wedded couple is not rape even if done by force. The court, however, upheld charges framed against the man under Section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to a report in LiveLaw, the woman has levelled allegations of harassment for dowry and domestic abuse against her husband and her in-laws. She has also made specific allegations of her husband engaging in unnatural physical relations with her despite her protests.

Reading out the order, Justice NK Chandravanshi of the Chhattisgarh High Court said, “sexual intercourse or sexual act by a man with his wife, the wife not being under 18 years of age, is not rape."

“In this case, the complainant is legally wedded wife of applicant No 1, therefore, sexual intercourse or any sexual act with her by the applicant No 1/husband would not constitute an offence of rape even if it was by force or against her wish," the judge further said.

RELATED STORIES

The man was then discharged under Section 376 of the IPC, even though the court upheld the charges under sections 377, 498A and 34 under the same penal provisions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
chhattisgarh high court
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Afghan woman MP complains she was 'treated like criminal', deported from India

Shashi Tharoor checks on ‘patient Kerala’ at ‘roadside ICU’ during IYC protest

Take care of yourself, govt busy in sales: Rahul Gandhi's Covid message

TN introduces Bill for quota to govt school students in professional courses
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP