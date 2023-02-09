Shah counters Adhir on ‘Chinese incursions’

A back-and-forth broke out between Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Union home minister Amit Shah, and law minister Kiren Rijiju over the India-China border situation in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“We have constantly appealed for a discussion to be held on Chinese incursions into the country in Parliament. But it wasn’t taken up. However, in 1962, Nehru, after the request of (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee, held a discussion in Parliament. Nehru gave all explanations on the conflicts between India and China. And a unanimous resolution was passed following this, why can’t we do the same now?” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in the Lower House.

Responding to the Congress leader, Union home minister Amit Shah said, “Adhi Ranjan ji is asking why this is not being done now. Because there were flaws then, and there are none now. This discussion (Nehru-Vajpayee) began after thousands of hectares were lost.”

The Congress leader and the home minister were referring to the 1962 India-China tensions, when Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister of the country. On Vajpayee’s demand, Nehru agreed for a discussion in Parliament where the Jan Sangh leader launched a scathing attack on Nehru government’s foreign and defence policies.

Chowdhury then demanded an all-party delegation be taken to Ladakh to review the alleged land incursions into India. “Are you bold enough to arrange an all-party delegation? Where are you trying to hide yourself? You are afraid of China.”

Providing examples of alleged incursions into Indian territory, Chowdhury claimed that China had constructed a road into Indian territory in 2018. The Congress MP brought up the case of Chinese People’s Liberation Army reportedly abducting 17-year-old Miram Taron on January 18, 2022 from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla in Arunachal Pradesh. On January 27, the PLA handed over Taron to the Indian Army who subsequently sent him to his family.

Standing up to refute Chowdhury’s claims, law minister Kiren Rijiju said, “The things that were written by someone or an article was published, does that make those things true? Afterwards, the Indian Army clarified that these reports are not true and no land was acquired by China in such a manner.”

Amit Shah retaliated further to Chowdhury’s remarks, saying: “The record of the Parliament is authentic for the country and the world. I plead with him to note that he is just quoting media reports and that this is not verified information. After reading news reports, he is making big statements which are related to the borders of the country, should not be laid down with irresponsibility in the House.”