Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday directed security agencies to establish a multi-layered, impregnable security grid along the Amarnath Yatra route and at major tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure a safe and peaceful pilgrimage, statement issued by the Union home ministry said.

Shah: Establish Multi-layered security during Amarnath Yatra

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Chairing a high-level review meeting on security and logistical preparations for the Yatra in Delhi, Shah said the traditional security apparatus should be further strengthened through the extensive use of drones, CCTV monitoring, surveillance systems and other modern technologies.

He also instructed senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Jammu and Kashmir Police to remain stationed at camp sites and continuously monitor arrangements on the ground.

The annual yatra is scheduled to be held from July 3 to August 28.

“The home minister directed that an integrated and impregnable security cover be put in place through close coordination among the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CAPFs and other security agencies. The traditional security framework should be further strengthened through the extensive use of modern technologies such as drones, CCTV surveillance, advanced monitoring systems and other technological tools,” a home ministry spokesperson said, citing directions issued by the home minister during the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Kumar Deka, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General GP Singh, besides other senior security and administrative officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Kumar Deka, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General GP Singh, besides other senior security and administrative officials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The home minister also emphasised that adequate arrangements should be ensured for essential services, including pilgrim registration, accommodation, healthcare facilities and disaster management. He further directed that the movement of pilgrim batches be regulated strictly in accordance with prevailing weather conditions and forecasts, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The home minister also emphasised that adequate arrangements should be ensured for essential services, including pilgrim registration, accommodation, healthcare facilities and disaster management. He further directed that the movement of pilgrim batches be regulated strictly in accordance with prevailing weather conditions and forecasts, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shah also stressed the need for robust security arrangements at major tourist destinations beyond the pilgrimage route, so that pilgrims can safely enjoy their visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shah also stressed the need for robust security arrangements at major tourist destinations beyond the pilgrimage route, so that pilgrims can safely enjoy their visit. {{/usCountry}}

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During the meeting, officials informed Shah that arrangements had been made for the registration of local persons and animals associated with the yatra. QR code-enabled identity cards will be issued to them, while health examination and fitness assessment camps will be organised for animals engaged in yatra-related activities, the statement said.

The 57-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in the Himalayas requires a massive security deployment, with the Central and Union Territory agencies working in close tandem.

Pilgrims will travel through the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

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