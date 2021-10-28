Shah Rukh Khan poses with team of lawyers after Aryan's bail in drugs case

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday posed with the team of lawyers that has been fighting for Aryan Khan's bail in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. The photo was shared by the law firm where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen along with Amit Desai, advocate Satish Maneshinde and the entire legal team. Former attorney general, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was roped in to contest the case after the case went to the Bombay high court is not seen in the photo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the first photograph of Sha Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan's bail following over three weeks in jail. SRK has not issued any statement while the hearing was going on and was snapped during his visit to the Arthur Road prison on October 14.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satish Maneshinde, who was also the lawyer of Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, was appearing for Aryan Khan in the beginning. Later, senior advocate Amit Desai started presenting the arguments on behalf of Aryan Khan in court. After the case moved to the Bombay high court, Mukul Rohatgi was roped in.

“Aryan Khan has ultimately been released on bail by Bombay HC. No possession, no evidence, no consumption, no conspiracy, right from the first moment when he was detained on Oct 2! Satyameva Jayate!” the legal team said.

Since the beginning, Aryan Khan's legal team stressed the fact that Aryan Khan was not in possession of drugs when he was arrested from the cruise. The WhatsApp chats that the Narcotics Control Bureau based its allegations on have been misinterpreted, his legal team told the high court. Amit Desai also mentioned in the court that some of these chats might go back to a long time when he was abroad where many drugs are not legal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During Mukul Rohatgi's argument in the last three days, he questioned the power of the NCB officials as they are not police officers but exercise the same powers. He also reiterated that Aryan Khan was invited to the party and was not an organiser.