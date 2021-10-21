Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shah Rukh Khan visits Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs.
File image of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being taken to Arthur Road jail from the NCB office.(PTI)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 09:46 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan reached Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai on Thursday to meet his son Aryan who has been behind bars since October 3 in connection with a drugs case.

Aryan, 23, was arrested with seven others when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a drugs party on board a Goa-bound cruise ship off Mumbai.

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs.

An appeal has been filed in the high court challenging the lower court’s order and Aryan's lawyers are expected to seek an urgent hearing in the case.

While a large section of the glamour world has strongly expressed their support towards the Bollywood star's family and has questioned the arrest and consequent legalities, Khan had so far remained mostly absent from the public glare and this is his first visit to the jail.

His wife Gauri had once waited outside the court when Aryan's hearing was underway but was seen teary eyed when the court had sent her son back to the jail. 

The couple had once spoken to their elder child once over a videocall when Aryan reportedly broke down.

 

 

 

 

