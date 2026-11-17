At least two people, including a three-year-old child, have been declared dead after a house collapsed in Delhi's Shahdara on Tuesday morning. Apart from this, at least four people, who were tenants in the building, were injured in the collapse.

Two people were killed and four injured after a building collapse in Delhi's Vivek Vihar. (ANI Video Grab)

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The other deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Pintu, who lived on the ground floor of the building.

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As per ADO Deepak Hudda, the house, which had a ground and first floor, collapsed on Tuesday morning.

"Upon receipt of the information, police staff immediately rushed to the spot and initiated rescue operations. With the assistance of CAT ambulances, all six persons trapped under the debris were rescued and shifted to Hedgewar Hospital for medical treatment," read a statement from officials.

Officials have also identified the owner of the building as Surendar Singh.

The incident comes days after an under-construction building collapsed in Paharganj, injuring around eight workers. Delhi Police arrested a property owner and a contractor on Monday for violating safety norms and carrying out construction despite an ongoing ban on outdoor construction work under pollution-control measures in the city.

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{{^usCountry}} The recent incidents come over a week after a building collapse in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar killed seven people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recent incidents come over a week after a building collapse in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar killed seven people. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier this year, in September, five students and two others were killed after a six-storey building used as a paying guest accommodation collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan. During the investigation, it was found that the old structure had been illegally expanded to five floors without any approved building plan.

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