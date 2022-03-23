Shaheed Diwas 2022: PM Modi leads salutes to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted Wednesday morning to mark the death anniversary of iconic freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar. Modi said the spirit of sacrificing their lives for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen.

At 6 pm the prime minister will inaugurate the Biplobi Bharat Gallery - which will showcase the contributions of India's freedom fighters, including the legendary Bhagat Singh - at Kolkata's Victoria Hall via video conference.

"On Martyrs' Day, salutations to Veer Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, the immortal sons of Bharat Mata. Their spirit of sacrificing their lives for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen. Jai Hind!," PM Modi tweeted.

Amit Shah, the home minister, said the patriotism of the trio inspired the spirit of freedom during foreign rule and continues to inspire every Indian even today.

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal wrote, "On the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, the immortal symbols of the country's freedom movement, I bow to them. Every countryman will forever be indebted to the immortal sacrifice of these heroes…."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru represented ideas that will remain immortal. "Whenever there is a voice against injustice, there will be a reflection of these martyrs in that voice," he wrote.

Several other leaders also shared tributes, including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who said: "On #ShaheedDiwas, my humble tributes to revolutionary freedom fighters, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who made the supreme sacrifice for freedom of our nation. Their exemplary valour, dedication and patriotism shall inspire generations to come."

Yesterday Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said March 23 would be observed as a state holiday to commemorate Bhagat Singh. Mann took oath as chief minister last week in Bhagat Singh's ancestral village of Khatkar Kalan; he ended his speech with 'Inquilab Zindabad'.

In December 1928, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru plotted the assassination of the British officer James Scott in Lahore to avenge the death of Lala Lajpat Rai.

In a case of mistaken identity, assistant superintendent of police John Saunders was shot dead. The three freedom fighters were hanged to death on March 23, 1931.

