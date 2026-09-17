Centre designates Pak-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network as terror group

The Union home ministry on Wednesday declared the Pakistan-backed Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), citing its involvement in cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics and recruitment of Indian youth for terrorist activities.

Shahzad Bhatti, 45, is a resident of Lahore who is currently believed to be in Dubai. (HT Photo)

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A gazette notification issued by the ministry invoked Section 35(1)(a) of the UAPA and added SBN to the First Schedule of the Act, which lists organisations designated as terrorist outfits. It is the 46th organisation on the list.

“The group is involved in smuggling of arms, explosives and narcotics across borders, apart from inciting youths and petty criminals into terrorism. Targeting India’s democratic structure and the fabric of communal harmony, the syndicate also published hateful digital content,” the ministry said in a statement.

Deep Dive What activities led to the Shahzad Bhatti Network being designated as a terrorist organization under UAPA? The Shahzad Bhatti Network was designated as a terrorist organization for its involvement in cross-border smuggling of arms, explosives, and narcotics, recruitment of Indian youth for terrorism, and inciting violence against India's democratic structure. How did the Uttar Pradesh Police contribute to the ban on the Shahzad Bhatti Network? Uttar Pradesh Police recommended the designation of the Shahzad Bhatti Network as a terrorist organization after months of investigation, leading to coordinated actions across 14 states and culminating in the Centre's formal listing under the UAPA. Why is the Shahzad Bhatti Network considered a threat to India’s internal security? The network poses a threat by radicalizing youth, coordinating with other banned organizations, and conducting activities that disrupt public order and communal harmony, thereby challenging the integrity of the nation.

“Serious threat to the democratic system”

The notification said: “‘Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN)’ is an organisation whose objective is to involve gullible youth and local criminals to smuggle arms, explosives, and narcotics from across the border, and through terrorist activities, pose a serious threat to the democratic system, communal harmony, and internal security of the country.”

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{{^usCountry}} The ministry cited criminal cases against alleged SBN members across several jurisdictions under laws including the UAPA, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Explosives Act and Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry cited criminal cases against alleged SBN members across several jurisdictions under laws including the UAPA, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, Explosives Act and Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The network is allegedly run by gangster-turned-terrorist Shahzad Bhatti, 45, a resident of Lahore who is currently believed to be in Dubai. Intelligence officials said he is backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), operates from different locations and runs a cross-border network involved in arms and narcotics smuggling.

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Bhatti is an absconding suspect in several Indian investigations. His alleged links to the 2022 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and rivalry with groups linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi form part of his criminal trail, according to people aware of the matter. He was accused of supplying weapons used in Moosewala’s assassination.

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He was also allegedly involved in the 2024 murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, with those aware of the matter saying he helped key accused Zeeshan Akhtar flee India and settle in Azerbaijan. Bhatti also claimed responsibility for a grenade attack at the residence of YouTuber Rozer Sandhu in Jalandhar on March 15, 2024.

His name has been linked to a blast at Baldev Nagar police station in Ambala district on January 10, 2026, and two low-intensity blasts at the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar and Amritsar Cantonment on May 5, 2026, according to people privy to the information.

Using social media to “radicalise gullible youth”

The notification said SBN was involved in “radicalising gullible youth” by offering inducements, motivating them for anti-national activities and mobilising resources in coordination with other banned organisations and designated entities.

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The network “is promoting terrorism through violent activities that disrupt public order and by using various digital communication platforms to disseminate provocative messages, posing a serious challenge to the integrity of the nation,” it said.

Investigations by Uttar Pradesh Police had alleged that Pakistan-based handlers used social media to contact young Indians, offering money or jobs and drawing some recruits into activities including threats, extortion, arson and petrol bomb attacks.

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The investigation subsequently expanded into a nationwide operation. According to officials, in August, security agencies detained 253 people across 14 states, including 62 in Uttar Pradesh, 52 in Haryana, 51 in Delhi and 44 in Punjab. The Centre later said more than 80 FIRs and over 200 arrests had been recorded against SBN members and associates under various laws.

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Bhatti is suspected of maintaining an international network with contacts in the US, Canada and Europe. He is also suspected of using a Moroccan passport for international travel.

The allegations against Bhatti and other SBN-linked suspects are under investigation and have not been legally established.

(With PTI inputs)