'Shameful, arrogant': Raghav Chadha slams Kharge's 'baap' remark for PM Modi

As the Bharatiya Janata Party launches a nationwide protest over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajya Sabha MP and new BJP leader Raghav Chadha has also condemned the incident.

Raghav Chadha has joined the list of BJP leaders who have condemned Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks for the prime minister (Sansad TV)

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Taking to X on Monday, the former AAP MP hit out at Kharge, stating that the Rajya Sabha leader's remarks for PM Modi were a "disregard for public decency and the people's mandate." Track LIVE updates here

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"Strongly condemn these remarks. Insulting the Hon'ble Prime Minister and his late father is not political courage. It is a shameful and arrogant disregard for public decency and the people’s mandate. It exposes the mind-set of silver-spoon elite that cannot accept a leader who rose through the democratic process and successively earned the mandate of millions," Chadha wrote on the social media platform.

Deep Dive What did Raghav Chadha say about Mallikarjun Kharge’s remark on PM Modi? Chadha condemned Kharge’s remark, calling it a shameful and arrogant disregard for public decency and the people’s mandate. He said insulting the Prime Minister and his late father was not political courage. What did Mallikarjun Kharge say, and what prompted his remark about PM Modi? At an event in Patna, Kharge responded to someone in the audience who shouted, “Modi will not go anywhere,” by saying, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega.” The man later clarified that he meant Modi would remain in office as long as there was no rebellion in the country. Why did the BJP demand an apology from Mallikarjun Kharge? BJP leaders said Kharge’s remark about PM Modi’s late father was indecent and violated political decorum. The party demanded an apology and called for a nationwide protest.

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What did Kharge say?

{{^usCountry}} Speaking at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Bihar’s first chief minister, Shri Krishna Singh, Kharge responded to a heckler who said - “Modi kahin nahin jayega” (Modi will not go anywhere) - by saying “Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega (Even his father will go).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking at the 139th birth anniversary celebration of Bihar’s first chief minister, Shri Krishna Singh, Kharge responded to a heckler who said - “Modi kahin nahin jayega” (Modi will not go anywhere) - by saying “Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega (Even his father will go).” {{/usCountry}}

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The Congress has defended Kharge over the remarks, saying it was in response to heckling during an event in Bihar's Patna on Sunday.

The audience member, who was later identified as a Congress worker from Chhapra, told reporters that he had been mistaken for a BJP worker because of his intervention.

"What I meant was that as long as there is no rebellion in the country, Narendra Modi won't go anywhere," he clarified.

BJP calls for nationwide protest

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Kharge's remark drew a lot of backlash from the BJP, with leaders such as Amit Shah, Sambit Patra, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal and many more condemning the remarks. In response to this, the party also called for a nationwide protest on Monday.

The BJP's announcement comes amid an escalating political confrontation over the SIR exercise, with Opposition parties demanding the CEC's resignation and preparing to intensify their protests across Delhi.