‘Time for the new generation': Sharad Pawar as he steps down as NCP chief. Top quotes

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced that he is stepping down as the party chief. However, he will not be retiring from active politics. Speaking at a book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan in Mumbai, Pawar said that “After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back”. He added that “it is time for a new generation to guide the party.”

Sharad Pawar (PTI)

Pawar also recommended forming a committee of NCP members to decide on the election of the vacancy of the President's post. He also suggested leaders for the committee which includes Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, K.K. Sharma, P.C. Chacko, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Jaydev Gaikwad, among others.

Here are the top 10 quotes from Sharad Pawar's stepping-down speech:

This period passed by incredibly fast, and it just seemed like it was yesterday that I had started my work as a young, active legislator. I have had the opportunity to serve as a Minister of State for General Administration and Home Affairs in Vasantrao Naik's cabinet, for which I was prepared given my experience in the party and legislature since my entry into politics in 1967. Since the formation of the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999, I have had the privilege of being elected as its President, which today is in its 24th year. This entire journey of being in public life, which began on May 1, 1960, has continued unabated for the past 63 years, having served Maharashtra and India in various capacities during this period. I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with the caveat of not taking any responsibility. After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party. However, I intend to do more in the fields of education, agriculture, cooperation, sports, and culture, amongst others. I will also pay attention to issues related to the Youth, Students, workers, Dalits, Tribals, and other weaker sections of society. Besides working and guiding charitable institutions, I will continue to devote my time and guidance to the Nehru Centre. I am in charge of many organisations like the Vasantdada Sugar Institute, which is doing research and expansion work in the sugarcane and sugar factories - for which I will continue to guide and contribute towards its success. Hence, given the time I will have, I am going to pay more attention to this work from now on. I cannot forget that Maharashtra and all of you have given me strong support and love in the last 6 decades. It is time for a new generation to guide the party and the direction it intends to take. I am recommending that a committee of NCP members should be formed to decide on the election of the vacancy in the President's post. The committee will continue to strive for the growth of the party organisation, to take the ideology and goals of the party to the people, and to serve the people, as they deem fit. Even though I am stepping down from the post of President, I am not retiring from public life. I will continue attending public events, and meetings. The love and trust of people is my breath. There will be no separation between me and public retirement. I was with you, I am and will always be there till my last breath.

