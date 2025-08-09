Sharad Pawar dismisses speculation of joining hands with Ajit Pawar: ‘Will never support…’

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar has dismissed speculation over joining hands with nephew Ajit Pawar, saying “he would never support BJP-led alliance.” File photo of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. (HT PHOTO)

The remark from the NCP veteran came days after the rival leaders were together at a family event in Mumbai. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar were seen together at the engagement ceremony of Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Yugendra Pawar in Mumbai on August 3.

This isn't the first time that Sharad Pawar has dismissed speculations of reunion with his nephew. In June, Pawar dismissed the speculation between the factions, saying his party would not align with anyone who had joined hands with the BJP for power.

The speculation over the reunion of the rival camps came two years after the NCP split in 2023, when Ajit Pawar broke away from the party and joined hands with the BJP-led alliance in the state. Ajit walked away along with several MLAs and supported the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state.