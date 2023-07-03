'Some fell prey to BJP's tactics to break others': Sharad Pawar on Ajit's mutiny

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said there was a need to fight forces creating a communal divide in Maharashtra and he will rebuild the party. Pawar was addressing NCP workers and supporters in Karad a day after Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become the deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde-led government. Pawar also said, “Some of our people fell prey to BJP's tactics to break other parties."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses supporters after paying tribute to former Maharashtra chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad on Monday.(PTI)

"Attempts are being made to create communal divide in Maharashtra and the country. We need to fight forces that create fear among peace-loving citizens… We need to protect democracy in the country," Pawar said.

“Today, in Maharashtra and the country, a rift is being created between the society in the name of caste and religion by some groups… My fight is against communal forces, I will rebuild the party," Pawar told the gathering.

Pawar visited the memorial of his mentor and Maharashtra's first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan in Karad and paid floral tributes to him. The 82-year-old leader's visit to late Chavan's memorial 'Pritisangam' on the occasion of Guru Purnima is being seen as a show of strength by him.

Pawar left from Pune for Karad on Monday morning and stopped along the way to meet supporters who lined up on roadsides to greet him and extend support to him. In Karad, he was welcomed by thousands of supporters and local NCP MLA Balasaheb Patil. Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, who hails from Karad, was also present.

Shinde also said the BJP will not fulfil all demands of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and many of them MLAs will return to the Sena fold soon. "Everyone is expecting the ministry or something big in the government,” Pawar said.

Sanjay Raut claims Ajit Pawar will replace Eknath Shinde

In a similar statement, Uddhav Thackeray camp's MP Sanjay Raut on Monday reiterated his claim that Ajit Pawar who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra a day ago would soon replace chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Raut also said that 16 MLAs who were part of the split in Shiv Sena almost a year ago are going to be "disqualified".

"Today I am saying this in front of the camera, the chief minister of Maharashtra is going to change. Eknath Shinde is being removed. Eknath Shinde and the 16 MLAs are going to be disqualified," Raut told news agency ANI. Raut added that the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - also known as Maha Vikas Aghadi - will fight "unitedly" in Maharashtra.

