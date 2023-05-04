Sharad Pawar meets protesting NCP cadres, says ‘final decision on quitting soon’

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday met his supporters - who are protesting against his decision to step down as the party chief - outside Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai and told them that the final decision on his resignation will be taken in the next two days. The former union minister added that the decision was taken “for the future of the party and to create a new leadership”.

Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Sharad Pawar interacts with party workers and supporters during their 'dharna' urging Pawar to withdraw his resignation from the post of party president, at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai(PTI)

“I respect your sentiments. I should have discussed my plans with all of you and taken you into confidence. But I know you wouldn't have allowed me to take the decision (of stepping down as party chief),” Pawar told his supporters.

After Pawar announced that he is resigning as the NCP chief on May 2, emotions ran high among his supporters with some saying that if he did not reconsider his decision, they would resort to hunger strike. Meanwhile, some supporters have said that Pawar should helm the party at least till 2024 as the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections are due.

“After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back and it is time for a new generation to guide the party," Pawar said in his stepping down speech. However, he said that he will not be retiring from active politics.

Meanwhile, a committee of NCP leaders picked by Sharad Pawar will be meeting on Friday to pick Pawar's successor. The committee comprises senior members including Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Jayant Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Anil Deshmukh, and Rajesh Tope, among others.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

