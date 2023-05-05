Sharad Pawar questioned on nephew Ajit's absence at presser. Here's what he said

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced his decision to withdraw his resignation and continue as party president. Addressing a presser at Mumbai's YB Chavan Centre, the 82-year-old leader said he is respecting the demand of the party cadre and the decision taken by the panel appointed him which rejected his resignation.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses presser at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.(HT Photo/Anshuman Poyrekar)

However, questions were raised about the absence of nephew Ajit Pawar from the press meet. When asked about this, Pawar Sr. replied, "Everyone can't be present in one press conference. Some of the people are here and some others are not. But this morning, senior leaders of the party, took a decision unanimously and made me aware of it".

“Everyone expressed their sentiments through that decision. So, raising a question as to who is present here and who isn't or looking for meaning into this, is not correct”, he added.“Others are here. Committee took this decision and after their decision, I took my decision back. All are united and discussed this. Senior leaders are there in the committee”, the veteran leader said.

On the day Pawar had announced his resignation, the party cadre had urged him to take it back. But nephew Ajit was the one who had supported the decision.“Pawar Saheb himself had said about the necessity of change in guard a few days back. We should see his decision in the light of his age and health also. Everyone has to take a decision according to time, Pawar Saheb has taken a decision and he won't take it back”, he had said.Ajit Pawar, who had staged an unsuccessful coup against his uncle in 2019 by joining the short-lived government of Devendra Fadnavis, is back in focus. There had been reports of the ambitious nephew holding meeting MLAs supporting him but Pawar managed to prevail over the situation.

