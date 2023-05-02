Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sharad Pawar quits: Watch emotional party workers at Thane NCP office

BySreelakshmi B
May 02, 2023 03:24 PM IST

After his announcement to step down as the party chief, NCP workers gathered at its office in Thane shouting slogans and asking him to withdraw his resignation.

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar, on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). His resignation comes 24 years after he founded the party.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with party leaders.(PTI)

After his announcement to step down as the party chief, workers of the party gathered at the NCP office in Thane shouting slogans and asking him to withdraw his resignation. The workers declared that they would not leave the venue unless Pawar takes his decision back.

NCP president Jayant Patil and party leader Jitendra Awhad broke down upon hearing Pawar's decision. The NCP president said that Pawar did not take anyone into confidence before taking the decision.

After announcing his resignation, Pawar said, “I am with you but not as NCP chief.”

"I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility. After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party,” he added.

