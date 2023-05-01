Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Next CM will be from NCP, says Jayant Patil

Next CM will be from NCP, says Jayant Patil

ByFaisal Malik
May 01, 2023 12:39 AM IST

“It is satisfying to note that the next chief minister will be from the NCP and almost everyone has accepted the same,” Patil said in Karad on Saturday. “I am sure under the leadership of (Sharad) Pawar saheb, NCP will become number one party in the state,” Patil added

Mumbai: Amid speculations of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar moving out of the party with a group of MLAs and his supporters putting up posters projecting him as the future chief minister, the party state chief Jayant Patil claimed that the next CM will be from their party. He said that the NCP is going to become the single largest party in the state.

Maharashtra finance minister Jayant Patil. (Hemant Padalkar/HT photo)
Maharashtra finance minister Jayant Patil. (Hemant Padalkar/HT photo)

“It is satisfying to note that the next chief minister will be from the NCP and almost everyone has accepted the same,” Patil said in Karad on Saturday.

“I am sure under the leadership of (Sharad) Pawar saheb, NCP will become number one party in the state,” Patil added.

Patil is considered as a Pawar loyalist and his statement came at the time when Ajit Pawar’s supporters are putting up hoardings in several cities declaring the latter as the future CM. In a recent interview, Ajit Pawar too openly stated that he would like to become the CM.

Ajit Pawar is considered number two in the party after the senior Pawar and wields influence over a significant number of MLAs. Recently, he was upset with the Shiv Sena (UBT) projecting its chief Uddhav Thackeray as the leader of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

On the other hand, when the NCP chief and junior Pawar have dismissed all the speculations of a split in the party, NCP MP from Shirur (Pune) Amol Kolhe has said that he sees Patil as the most ideal CM of the state. Responding to Patil’s remarks, Ajit Pawar said, “May what he (Patil) said comes true.”

He also reiterated that no NCP MLA is in touch with BJP. “Neither anyone from NCP is in their (BJP) touch nor anyone from other (BJP) side is in touch with us. Stop this speculation now,” the opposition leader said, adding that he does not know if anyone is in touch with Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena.

Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) too reacted to the statement saying that the party having maximum number of MLAs in MVA will get the chief minister position.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Faisal Malik

    Faisal is with the political team and covers state administration and state politics. He also covers NCP.

Topics
party congress bjp mumbai opposition leader ajit pawar nationalist congress party uddhav thackeray pune mva jayant patil shirur + 10 more
party congress bjp mumbai opposition leader ajit pawar nationalist congress party uddhav thackeray pune mva jayant patil shirur + 9 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out